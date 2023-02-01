LAND TRANSFERS
n 5 acre deed between Margaret Ann Mlot, Dorothy Lee Stowers & Sally Weinstein-Mishne and Gerrica Kay Pauley & Justin Holstine, $5,000., Union Dist., as of 10-11-2022.
n Deed between Thomas D. Caldwell and James Overby, $160,000., Harts Dist., as of 10-11-2022.
n 50 acres more or less between Ronald R. & Troy Lee Loftis & Elizabeth Ann Adams and Ronald R. Loftis, Duval Dist., as of 10-11-2022.
n Lot 12 deed between Lively Cemetery, Troy Lee Loftis & Elizabeth Ann Adams and Ronald R. Loftis, Washington Dist., Row 12 12x26, as of 10-11-2022.
n Quitclaim deed between David Allen Kieffer and Kara K. Perdue, $10., Jefferson Dist., as of 10-11-2022.
n.27 acre deed between Heather Griffith, Jacob Hall & Lauren Boner and Karen Graley, Duval Dist., as of 10-11-2022.
n 4.78 acre Deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Shawn & Tyonna Omarrah, $9,000., Washington Dist., as of 10-12-2022.
n 2.06 acre deed between Leonard R. Riggs and Flen J. & Donna Gail Blankenship, $1,400., Duval Dist., as of 10-12-2022.
n Special commissioner’s deed between C. Joseph Stevens Special Commissioner of Circuit Court of Lincoln County and Donna June Dean, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-12-2022.
n Deed no fee between C. Joseph Stevens Special Commissioner of Circuit Court of Lincoln County and Paul L. Winters, Kristi R., Terry & Anthony Chapman, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-12-2022.
n.1 acre deed between Mary Christian and Thomas Bruce McGuire and Mary Christian, West Hamlin, as of 10-13-2022.
n 0.88 acre deed between Ricky Saul and Steven & Jennifer Abbott, $500., Washington Dist., as of 10-14-2022.
MARRIAGES
n Tannan Dwayne Fakourey, 23, Ranger & Katelyn Nicole Flowers, 23, Hamlin.
n Leslie Finton Lawson, 29 & Heather Shea Quick, 32, both of Hamlin.
n Tony T. Gerlach, 49 & Kimberly Ann Thompson, 55, both of Belpre, OH.
n Kevin Douglas Workman Jr. & Bethany Michelle Lovejoy, both of Branchland.
n Nicholas Lee Hymer & Tamara Marie Adkins, both of Branchland.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
n James Brogan has been charged with UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving too fast for roadway conditions, UNDER REVIEW Failure to maintain control, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Notice of change of address or name, Notice of change of address or name (issuance of license), Restricted licenses (Expired operators) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-7-2023.
n Stacey L. Harris has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Limitations on overtaking on left & UNDER REVIEW Failure to maintain, offenses as of 1-14-2023.
n Melinda Holt has been charged with UNDER REVIEW speeding, Operation of vehicles without evidence of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 1-18-2023.
n Corletta Sharee Johnson has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 12-28-2022.
n Robert Scott Sanders has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of Evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 1-14-2023.