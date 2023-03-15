LAND TRANSFERS, etc.
n Surface 8 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. WV State Auditor and WVTI LLC, $700., Harts Dist. W. Fork, as of 11-15-2022.
n 139.43 ac. Deed between Roger E. Bryant and Roger E. & Dabney Bryant, Laurel Hill Dist., Corrective deed Ten Mile, as of 11-16-2022.
n 2 ac. More deed between Clovis Mullins and Michael W. Rakes, $3,000., Harts Dist., as of 11-16-2022.
n.5 acre deed between Dollie Marie Young and Jamie D. Thompson, Washington Dist., as of 11-16-2022.
n Deed between Virginia Gillenwater and Michael W. & Ernest J. Gillenwater, Washington Dist., transfer on death deed, as of 11-16-2022.
n Deed between Estate of Vada Linville & Angela Jones executrix and Stephanie Sydnor, $42,000., Washington Dist., as of 11-16-2022.
n Deed between Amy D,. Fulks FKA Amy D. Naylor & Mark Fulks and Ethan & Kelsi Glover, $25,000., Washington Dist., as of 11-16-2022.
n Deed between Beverly Hope Napier and Patricia Ann Miller, $5,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-16-2022.
n Deed between Beverly Hope Napier and Napier Irrevocable Trust, Harts Dist., as of 11-16-2022.
n Deed between Rita Lovejoy FKA Rita Cummings, Rita Yeager & Rita Weber and Jackson Resources Co., Memo. Of settlement and release agreement, as of 11-16-2022.
n 25 ac. More or less deed between Frankie & Lucian Thompson and Mark & Rendie Collins, $50,000., Harts Dist., as of 11-17-2022.
n Deed between US Bank Trust and Christopher Marion, $9,500., Hamlin, as of 11-21-2022.
Marriages
n Monty McClellan Saul, 23, Alkol & Cyndy Jane Breedlove, 22.
n Jonathan Brooks Gillenwater, 21, Sumerco & Kimberly Sue Pauley, 21, Alum Creek.
n Tommy Ray Workman, 18 & Nichole Ann Justice, 18, both of Sumerco.
n Dillon Joe Vance & Isabel Garcia, both of Ranger.
n Jeffery Blankenship, 52, West Hamlin & Patricia Michelle Ash, 47, Hurricane.
n Chad Ellis Wendell, 40, West Hamlin & Cassondra Lynn Shelton, 34, Branchland.
n Billy Ezra Bell, 21, Branchland & Jillian Cheyanne Piacella, 23, Kent, OH.
n Ernesto James Alvelo Jr., 28, Branchland & Sara Lynne Hurley, 21, Midkiff.
n Joseph Edward Moore, 28 & LaDonna Sue Evans, 51, both of Branchland.
n Dillard Odel Lucas, 11 & Kimberly Ann Socie, 19.
n Jerry Alan Crum, Hamlin & Olivia Marie Dean-Algoe, West Hamlin
