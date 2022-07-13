Carl Ashley Goodman has been charged with Threats of Terroristic Threats & Assaulting an officer, offenses as of 6-30-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Justin Michael Adkins has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Reckless driving; penalties, Limitations on overtaking on left, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Speed limitations generally (Country highway) & Required signals, offenses as of 6-11-2022.
Ricky Samuel Anderson has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 6-29-2022.
Carl A. Goodman has been charged with Two counts each of: Assault on government employee and/or medical personnel & Violation of domestic violence protective order prohibiting stalking or harassment, offenses as of 6-30-2022.
Tawnya Marie Griffith has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 6-23-2022.
Karen Sue Guthrie has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 6-23-2022.
Jacob Maynard has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 7-2-2022.
John Thomas Miller has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offense as of 6-24-2022.
Curtis Ray Mosley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-1-2022.
Andrew Justin Moss has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 6-25-2022.
Shane Donavan Moss has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 6-25-2022.