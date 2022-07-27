LAND TRANSFERS
n .4824 ac. Deed between Dorothy & Allen Williamson and Allen Williamson, Washington Dist., Cobb Ck., as of 5-11-2022.
n 1.67 ac. Deed between Loretta DeBoard and Vanderbilt Mtg. & Finance, Inc., $114,923.16, Sheridan Dist., as of 5-11-2022.
n 70 & 3.38 ac. Deed between Volusia Ventures LLC and Catherine A. Norris & Aaron J. Lintao, $65,000, Duval Dist., Straight Fork, Map book 5-2, as of 5-11-2022.
n 146 ac. More or less deed between Vernon M. & Kathy Jo Adams and Marchelle R. Carter & Kimberly R. Adams, Duval Dist., as of 5-11-2022.
n Sur. 55/100 ac. Deed between Seneca Trustees & Wells Fargo Bank NA and Federal National Mtg. Assoc., Duval Dist., as of 5-11-2022.
n 63. Ac. deed between Randy Roberts and Kelly D. Roberts, Duval Dist., as of 5-11-2022.
n Deed between Sandra Kay Myers and Howard Frederick Yost, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 5-12-2022.
n Lots 14 thru 17 deed between Bonnie McComas and Jacob Dyer & Ariel Hager, Hamlin, as of 5-13-2022.
n 58 ac. Deed between Robert L. Johns and Joshua D. & Rebecca Marie Mobley, Union Dist., Sugartree, as of 5-13-2022.
n 20 ac. Deed between Caudle Manns and Sue Schweitzer, $120,000., Harts Dist., as of 5-13-2022.
n.01 ac. Deed between Billy J. Smith and Tracie Lynn Belcher & Landin Keith Harper, Duval Dist., as of 5-13-2022.
n 1/8 ac. Surface deed between Marc B. Lazenby and Vanderbilt Mtg. & Finance, Inc., $34,806., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 5-16-2022.
n 14 ac. Lot deed between Tammy Wyrick, Tim & Tom A. Hauldren and Tim & Maureen Hauldren, Hamlin, Baker Addn., as of 5-16-2022.
n 55.22 ac. Deed between Barbara & Phillip Low Salstrom AKA Philip L. Salstron and Louis & April Pridemore, $33,150., Carroll Dist., as of 5-17-2022.
n 10.66 ac. Deed between Maxine Lovejoy and Rita Lovejoy, $80,000., Duval Dist., as of 5-18-2022.
n (2) Deeds between Danny Allen Cremeans and Wanda Cremeans, Sheridan Dist., as of 5-18-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
n Alaria Dejanique Adams has been charged with TWO COUNTS Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Schedule I or II Narcotics), Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Schedule I, II, III Other) & Conspiracy, construction of section; penalties, offenses as of 7-13-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
n Stephanie Bennett has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offenses as of 7-10-2022.
n Larry David Blevins has been charged with Criminal penalties. (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 7-3-2022.
n Thomas Bradford Booth has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 7-11-2022.
n Joseph Donaldson has been charged with TWO COUNTS Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Schedule I or II Narcotics), Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Schedule I, II, III Other) & Conspiracy, construction of section; penalties, offenses as of 7-13-2022.
n Ernest Carl Hawkinberry has been charged with Criminal penalties. (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 7-3-2022.
n Jeffery Allen Snider has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions, Interference with officers or members (WV SP), false information & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 7-10-2022.
n Michael Seth Thomas has been charged with UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, offense as of 7-7-2022.