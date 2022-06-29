MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FUGITIVES
Bobby Dorsey Farmer has been charged with Fugitive from another state, offense as of 6-22-2022.
FELONIES
Andrew Butch Jones has been charged with Murder defined — 1st & 2nd degree, offense as of 6-10-2022.
Steven Metheney has been charged with Burglary: entry of dwelling or outhouse & Grand larceny; penalties, offenses as of 6-6 — 6-15-2022.
Jeremiah Journell has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties; offense as of 5-23-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Glenna Michelle Adkins has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property & Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, offenses as of 5-23-2022.
Margie Ann Adkins has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 6-17-2022.
Trevor David Atkins has been charged with unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense as of 5-27-2022.
Carl C. Bias has been charged with stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places; penalty, offense as of 6-9-2022.
Edward Eastham has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 6-14-2022.
James E. Keaton has been charged with Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 6-21-2022.
Carrie Ann Mosholder has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 6-11-2022.\
Lisa Fay Nelson has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 6-17-2022.
Dakota Seth Aaron Porter has been charged with Interference with officers or members (WVSP) FALSE INFORMATION, OFFENSE AS OF 6-20-2022.
Lucas Tayor has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 6-10-2022.
Dustin Workman has been charged with three counts Battery — Making physical contact of insulting / provoking nature / causing physical harm to another & Child abuse by parent, guardian or custodian creating risk of bodily injury — First offense, offenses as of 6-14-2022.