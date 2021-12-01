FUGITIVE
Caitlin Elizabeth Williams has been charged with Fugitive from another state, offense as of 11-16-2021.
MISDEMEANORS
Denver Adkins has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 10-17-2021.
Justin Michael Adkins has been charged with Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), Tail lamps, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 11-6-2021.
Fred Lawrence Byrd has been charged with Cert. of insurance offense as of 11-10-2021.
Casey Wayne Campbell has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Restricted licenses. (Expired Operators) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 11-4 & 11-10-2021.
Kenneth R. Cook has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 11-5-2021.
Steven J. Freshour has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 11-15-2021.
Charlie Hall has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 11-3 & 11-4-2021.
Jessie Renee James has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 11-13-2021.
Krystal Kubba has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Display of registration plates. (Rear of vehicle), Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 11-11-2021.
Randall Robin Lacy has been charged with Possession of wildlife, offense as of 11-13-2021.
Brenton A. Maggard has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Operating without proper operating authority offense as of 11-9-2021.
Michael Ray Miller has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 11-13-2021.
Autumn Mosteller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 10-21 & 10-29-2021.
Christopher W. Pauley has been charged with Vehicle approaching or entering intersection, Expiration of registration and certificates of title, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 11-5-2021.
Shannon Shane Searls has been charged with Two counts Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Two counts: No vehicle insurance, Two Counts: Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Three counts: Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No person may drive any motor vehicle upon a street without valid drivers license, No vehicle shall at any time be driven to left side of roadway, Turning movements, False certificates & Certificate of insurance, offenses as of 11-6-2021.
Darrah Edward Torres has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 11-18-2021.
Larry B. Woodrum Jr. has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor).