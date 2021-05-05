HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office recently participated in West Virginia Young Voter Registration Day.
The office held a voter registration drive at Lincoln County High School April 28.
County Clerk Direl Baker said this event, along with other recent online registrations and those turned in by LCHS teachers Josh Watson and Megan Hatfield, has resulted in 48 eligible students being newly registered to vote. Students were also able to ask questions about the voting process.
“I always enjoy going to the High School for registration drives,” Baker said. “Young people always have a way of reenergizing you and giving you a new perspective with the questions they ask. Plus, these young people are our future and it’s good to get them thinking about the electoral process and how the government works in general.”
This day marked a state-wide effort to register young voters after a proclamation from Secretary of State Mac Warner.