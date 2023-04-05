Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

WEST HAMLIN — Barry Edsel Messinger, 48 of West Hamlin, was arrested and charged on Mar. 23, 2023, with strangulation, domestic assault, domestic battery and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper R.S. Clagg.

Trooper Clagg and Trooper Chaffin arrived on scene in regards to a domestic disturbance and met with the victim, according to the criminal complaint. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, identified as Barry Messinger, had been in a verbal altercation.

