WEST HAMLIN — Barry Edsel Messinger, 48 of West Hamlin, was arrested and charged on Mar. 23, 2023, with strangulation, domestic assault, domestic battery and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper R.S. Clagg.
Trooper Clagg and Trooper Chaffin arrived on scene in regards to a domestic disturbance and met with the victim, according to the criminal complaint. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, identified as Barry Messinger, had been in a verbal altercation.
According to the complaint, the victim further stated the argument escalated, and the accused began choking her. The accused then struck her face with his elbow and once more in the face with a closed fist, breaking the victim’s glasses. The accused then pushed the victim into a chair, walked outside the residence and locked the victim inside.
According to the complaint, the accused held the door closed from the outside, refusing to let the victim leave. The victim broke out a window with her fist and began calling for help. At that time, the accused let go of the door and went upstairs and locked himself inside the residence. The victim was able to get to the neighbor’s house and call 911.
Clagg and Chaffin arrived, and the accused was taken into custody without incident.
As of press deadlines, Messinger was no longer listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility website as an inmate.