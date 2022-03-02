HAMLIN — Lincoln County Libraries are working to provide free services across Lincoln County in partnership with West Virginia’s Adult Education program.
The program offers adults a variety of educational services including high school equivalency diploma (GED) readiness, TABE assessment, ACT prep, career and life skills, Microsoft Office certification, basic understanding of several subjects and more.
Sheila Burns, adult education teacher for the libraries, said the classes are held through the week across the county to try and meet people where they are.
“Lots of our people don’t have transportation to Hamlin,” Burns said. “So we try to take the program to them in their community.”
Burns said hosting the classes in the branches also encourages adults to visit the library and utilize the services there. Burns said she works to tailor lessons to the specific needs of her students.
“It’s really hard to be an adult and go to class five days a week, or even three,” Burns said. “We try to use our four hours and then they have things they do at home. We try to fit the program to the students’ needs.”
Burns said the pandemic has affected in-person meetings of all kinds, but she’s hopeful to get back to her normal class sizes soon.
“This pandemic has kind of put us back,” Burns said. “Some of our people don’t come out because they’re afraid to. Everybody kind of is, but it works when you can have individuals or groups and you can directly teach. I think that’s the beauty of our program.”
For more information about West Virginia Adult Education and for a list of class sites in each county, visit www.wvadulted.com.
The Lincoln County Libraries offer classes at all three of their locations once per week. Those interested in becoming students can enroll at any time.
Class at the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library takes place at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays. That library can be contacted for enrollment at 304-824-5481.
Class at the Alum Creek Public Library takes place at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. That library can be contacted for enrollment at 304-756-9211.
Class at the Guyan River Public Library takes place at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. That library can be contacted for enrollment at 304-824-4640.
