HAMLIN — Lincoln County Libraries’ summer reading program, “Uncover and Discover,” is helping children enjoy reading with a balance of fun, discovery, and outdoor adventure.
To go along with the program, the libraries are hosting a series of events at their three locations, Youth Services Librarian Samantha Sullivan said.
The latest was a foam party on June 21 at the Alum Creek Lions Club Park, with pizza from the Griffithsville Giovanni’s and foam and music from The Foam Garage.
The Foam Garage is a party service based in Hurricane and is returning to Lincoln County two more times, first from 1-3 p.m. July 16 at Ranger Park and then from 1-3 p.m. July 30 at Hamlin Lions Club Field, Sullivan said.
This week, the libraries welcomed Robbie Mann, also known as Dr. Fiddle. Mann is a musical performer, educator, and storyteller who picked up a violin at age 6 and has yet to put it down. His first performance was June 28 at The Nancy in downtown Hamlin, with another slated for 1 p.m. June 29 at the Alum Creek Library.
Mann’s love for Appalachia and its unique culture is translated through his music. Beyond music, listeners were treated to the history and importance of mountain music, Sullivan said.
“All in all, Mann’s performances were a lovely tribute to the community and its Appalachian roots,” Sullivan said.
Another summer reading event series features live animals. Last Saturday, The Reptile House and Rescue visited the Guyan River Library, with two more events planned. The next is 1 p.m. July 9 at the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area. The last is 1 p.m. July 26 at the Hamlin Library
The Reptile House and Rescue is an educational offshoot of Mountain State Reptile and Amphibian Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter based at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, Sullivan said.
These events are open and free to the public. Participants will be immersed in a hands-on learning environment with live snakes, frogs, lizards, and more, Sullivan said.
More live animals, these of the feathered and flying kind, are set to visit Lincoln County one last time this summer. The Three Rivers Avian Center will bring their Birds of Prey, including an owl, eagle, hawk, and falcon, to the Hamlin Public Library at 1 p.m. July 5.
Visit lincolib.org and view their calendar for additional events and program information.