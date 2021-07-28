HAMLIN — Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library hosted its first cooking classes July 21 at the Hamlin Community Center. The focus for the first class was making the perfect eggs.
Lincoln County Libraries Director Melissa Brown said she hopes the library can offer these classes at least once a month.
“We just need to get a baseline for what people are wanting and cater to that,” Brown said. “We’re trying to have programs that are community directed. We’re going to have it once a month and we’ll see, maybe it will need to increase or decrease.”
The classes were led by Librarian Linda Vickers, who graduated from the Culinary Institute in Pittsburgh.
“With Linda’s knowledge, you know, some people didn’t know how to separate an egg with their hands,” Brown said. “Some people don’t know how to poach an egg, some people want to learn how to make hollandaise sauce. She can teach the gambit.”
Brown said that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, her staff started brainstorming new programs to offer when t was safe to open again.
“When we were in COVID, all of my staff learned how to do a program,” Brown said. “This is the one (Vickers) wanted to do. They all could venture out into whatever interested them, so we weren’t wasting our time.”
Brown said events will be posted on each of the libraries’ Facebook pages as dates are announced.