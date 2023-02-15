HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Math Field Day competition took place last Wednesday and Friday for all elementary and middle schools.
After several hours of calculating math problems, the winners were determined for grades four through eight.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 3:29 pm
For the fourth graders, Shealynn Fraker from Harts placed first with Braxton Maynard from Hamlin placing second. Jacob Dobbs from Ranger Elementary placed third and Sophia Hubbs from Hamlin took home the alternate.
Brody Harless from Midway Elementary placed first for the fifth grade, with Coltyn Cantrell and Michael Hatfield from West Hamlin Elementary placing second and third. Tanner Hughes was named the alternate.
West Hamlin Elementary was named the overall Math Field Day winner for the elementary school division.
In the middle school division, Kyler Blair from Harts took top honors in sixth grade. Second place was Hunter Campbell from Duval and third place was Cylas Workman from Harts. Easton Bender from Harts was named the alternate.
Ethan Cooper from Duval placed first for the seventh grade division with Jack Shull from Hamlin taking second place. Reed Roberts from Hamlin placed third and Kaylee Abbott was named the Alternate.
For the eighth grade division, Zoey Hensley from Harts took first place. Duval’s Emma McClung and Isaac Thompson place second and third, respectively. Anthony Wiley from Harts was named the alternate.
Duval PK-8 was named the overall Math Field Day winner for middle schools.
