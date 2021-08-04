HAMLIN — Farmers in Lincoln County set up in the parking lot of the Department of Health and Human Resources a few times each week during the summer selling a colorful array of fresh produce.
Local farmers Greg Wood, Ashley Wood, Ray Ferguson, Danise Smith and Nancy Roberts were on the site July 24 with fresh peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, squash and more all grown in Lincoln County.
Smith said the market was initially started by two locals who have since passed away, and that she and others work to continue it in their memory.
“The farmers market was started several years ago by Zeke Wood and Nona Conley,” Smith said. “Both Zeke and Nona passed away three years ago. We’ve kept the market going as a tribute to them. Many, many customers have told us how much they appreciate that we’ve kept it going.”
The market is typically open every Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to around noon.
Smith said they also try to host special events from time to time in partnership with other local entities, such as the Lincoln County Libraries.
“Sometimes we do special things,” Smith said. “Like setting up with the library, we did that a few weeks ago. We’re also going to be at the street fair.”
The Lincoln County Farmer’s Market also has a Facebook group, where they do giveaways for free produce bags each week.
The group is also utilized every Tuesday and Friday to preview what will be at the next day’s market and to take pre-orders.
The farmers market typically lasts each year through part of the fall.