HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission announced on Thursday that the courthouse will once again be requiring masks indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Commission President Josh Stowers said this decision was made due to the current Centers for Disease Control map showing that Lincoln County is currently a high transmission area.
“Obviously we’ve entered this new wave of COVID,” Stowers said. “We’re not out of the woods just yet. According to the CDC map, Lincoln County is in the substantial transmission area now and masks are recommended indoors. So what we are going to be doing until further notice, we are going to be mandating masks at least in the courthouse until further notice.”
As of Friday, the map on the CDC website had Lincoln County in the orange, indicating “substantial” spread. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map, however, had Lincoln in the green Friday.
According to the DHHR dashboard, as of Friday there were 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since March 2020, Lincoln has seen 1,371 confirmed cases of the virus and 25 deaths.
“It’s a day-to-day situation,” Stowers said. “It runs on data, and that’s what we’re going to go on. And the recommendation is indoors that people mask up, and that’s what we’re going to do at least with what’s within our control.”
Commissioner Charles Vance, who works as a doctor, said the pandemic is one of the worst medical emergencies he’s seen through his 40 years practicing medicine.
“Let’s get ahead of this thing and do all that we can to stop this from spreading,” Vance said. “I’ve been in medicine for 41 years now, and this is the worst thing that I’ve ever seen. This variant is a lot worse than the original.”
Vance also urged county residents to continue wearing masks, taking necessary precautions and to get the vaccine.
According to DHHR data, 43.6 percent of the population in Lincoln County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone seeking information on COVID-19 testing or vaccinations in Lincoln should contact the County Health Department at 304-824-3330.