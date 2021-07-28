LAND TRANSFERS
0.660 ac. Deed between H3 LLC and APCO, $3,204. Laurel Hill Dist.; 1 ac. Deed between Maxine Jane Farley and APCO, $2,000., Harts Dist.; 4.841 ac. Deed between Merrell & Larry Gene Adkins and APCO, $4,841., Laurel Hill Dist.; .57 ac. Deed between Volusia Ventures, LLC and APCO, $15,000, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-5-2021.
Deed between Judith Chandler and Judith Chandler & Linda Owsley, $100., Duval Dist., as of 3-5-2021.
Deed between Jacqueline Stowers and Amy Alice Stowers, Duval Dist., transfer on death, as of 3-8-2021.
Deed between Jacqueline Sue Stowers & Gerard R. Stowers Atty.-in-fact and Stowers Convenience Mart Inc., $35,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-8-2021.
3.44 ac. Deed between Britney Hill and Katelyn Belcher, $118,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-8-2021.
Deed between Jerry Lawson and Todd & Barbara Harrison, $20,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-8-2021.
Fee deed between Carbon Land Holdings LLC and Thomas Giles Adkins & Derek Albert O’Dell, $8,000., Harts Dist., OGM 13.79 ac. WS Guyan, as of 3-8-2021.
Right of way between CGP Development Con Inc. and Rebecca Cox, as of 3-9-2021.
Deed between L. Richard Dorsey II and WV FCU, $42,129.04, Washington Dist., as of 3-9-2021.
Deed between Dale D. Jr. & Dorothy A. Esterline and Tammy E. & Thomas F. Murphy Jr., $87,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-9-2021.
Deed between Rosilee Ashworth and Stephanie D. Thacker, $164,000., Carroll Dist., as of 3-10-2021.
Deed between Anita Wade and Shawn P. McCallister, $124,500., Washington Dist., as of 3-10-2021.
Magistrate records
FELONY CASE
Thomas M. Burton has been charged with Grand Larceny; penalties, offense as of 7-10-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Gregory Gene Adkins has been charged with Gross weight — Single axle tandem, offense as of 7-9-2021.
Melissa Brock has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-10-2021.
Ora Carter has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without inspection cert. or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-7-2021.
Charlotte Katherine Cross has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-10-2021.
Barry Lane Elkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, UNDER REVIEW No insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 6-27-2021.
Heather Nickole Eplin has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 7-8-2021.
Austin Nathaniel Ferguson has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. insp. Or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-5-2021.
Georgia Jen Holeston has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 6-28-2021.
Miranda Renee Hutton has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 7-8-2021.
Erin Jacobs has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-8-2021.
Robert Maynard has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-5-2021.
Teressann Mosley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. insp. Or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving too fast for roadway conditions offenses as of 7-9-2021; Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Jeremy Noe has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Required signals, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability to article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 6-27-2021.
Michael Dustin Porter has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-8-2021.
Courtney Dawn Ross has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 7-11-2021.
Caleb Andrew Sargent has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Limitations on overtaking on left, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-4-2021.
Clayton Smith has been charged with Domestic battery — unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offense as of 7-12-2021.
Jessica Rae Stone has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 7-6-2021.
Richard Dewayne Vance has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 6-9-2021.
Jonathon White has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offense as of 7-2-2021.
Nathaniel D. Williamson has been charged with Trespass in structure or conveyance offense as of 7-11-2021.