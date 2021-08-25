LAND TRANSFERS
108 ac. Deed between Tony Curtis Dragoo and Tony Curtis & Kurt Brandon Dragoo, Duval Dist., as of 3-26-2021.
Deed between Sherlena Porter Hayes and Sherlena Porter Hayes, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-26-2021.
Deed between Lonzo Lovejoy, Rebecca Hickson, Randy, Deborah, Loretta, Glenn, Dedra, Vickie, Shawn & Roger Adkins, Kathy Christian, Bradley Stowers, Kimberly Pack & Dobae Payton and Dobae Payton, $6,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-26-2021.
Map to Barbara Vance, Sheridan Dist., Parcels A, B & C., as of 3-29-2021.
Survey map to Barbara Vance, Parcels A, B & C, as of 3-29-2021.
Deed between Terry A. Sr. & Pamela Thompson and Preece Co. Rentals LLC, $15,000., as of 3-29-2021.
48 ac. m/l deed between Richard Kent & Shirley Hall and Joshua David & Jessica Lynn Weddington, $70,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-29-2021.
Deed between Jewel Dean Parsons and Allen & Drema Parsons, as of 3-30-2021.
1 ac. Deed between John & Patricia Scites and Gary Lynn Scites, $4,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-30-2021.
.20 & 2/3 ac. Deed between Jack French Parsons Jr. and Raymond Kelley, $500., Carroll Dist., as of 3-31-2021.
2 ac. Deed between Pamela G. Shinault and Pamela G. Harper FKA Shinault & Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist., as of 4-1-2021.
2 ac. Deed between Pamela Shinault & Pamela Harper NKA and Pamela G. Harper FKA Shinault & Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist., as of 4-1-2021.
2 ac. Deed between Pamela G. Shinault FK & Pamela Harper NKA and Pamela G. Harper FKA Shinault & Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist., as of 4-1-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONY CASES
Kecia Meade had been charged with TWO COUNTS of Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, offense as of 8-13-2021.
Michael Donavan Woodrum had been charged with UNDER REVIEW Possession with intent to deliver, offense as of 8-13-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Tammy Dunlap had been charged with Opeation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 8-3-2021.
Kem L. Griffith had been charged with Cert. of insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 8-4-2021.
Wayne A. Hager has been charged with Domestic battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), offense as of 8-7-2021.
Johnny A. King has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 8-2-2021.
Benjamin Thomas Lewis has been charged with Speed limitations generally; penalty (10 mph or less above) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 8-4-2021.
Ebe Ruben Lovejoy has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism; penalty, Required signals, No proof registration, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Limitations on overtaking on the left, offenses as of 8-4-2021.
Kecia Meade has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties & Battery — Making physical contact of insulting / provoking nature / causing physical harm to another, offenses as of 8-13-2021.
Nora Messinger has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-2-2021.
Dallas D. Miller Jr. has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Registration card unsigned, No vehicle shall, at any time, be driven to the left side of the roadway, Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism; penalty & Required, offenses as of 8-4-2021.
Tyler Ross Morgan has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Cert. of insurance, Expiration of registration and certificates of title & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-4-2021.
John Neal has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 8-4-2021.
Nicolas Prolux has been charged with Regulatory powers — rule violation, offense as of 8-11-2021.
Ashley Richmond has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cet.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 8-4-2021.
Johnathon Sly has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-5-2021.
Michael Donavan Woodrum has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 8-13-2021.