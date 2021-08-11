LAND TRANSFERS
0.78 ac. Deed between Brian Keith & Stephanie Lynn Meadows and Nicholas Meadows, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
7 ac. Deed between Buel W. & Michelle Gillenwater and Alexis Elaine Gillenwater, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
Sur. 30.1 & 42.58 ac. Deed between John M. Papa and Lawrence & Linda Means, $50,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
Deed between Alford Lee Vincell and Marissa Marie Vincell, Duval Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
35 ¼ ac. Deed between Peggy Brainard & Charles Bias and Carl G. Bias, Carroll Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
99 ac. Deed between Charles Bias and Carl G. Bias, $6,500., Carroll Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
Deed between Timothy J. Young and Kathryn Cooper, Hamlin, as of 3-18-2021.
Deed between Jeremy Keith & Natasha Rose Johnson and Samantha Dawn Adkins, $90,000., West Hamlin, as of 3-18-2021.
.50 ac. Deed between Donna Jean Harless and Donna Jean Harless, Harts Dist., as of 3-18-2021.
¾ ac. m/l deed between Estelle Hall and Brandon A. Hensley, $5,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-18-2021.
1 ac. Deed between David M. Harris and Anita Carper, Carroll Dist., as of 3-19-2021.
Tax deed between WV State Tax Dept., G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commission of Del. & Non-entered Lands of LC, Jack & Annie L. Reynolds and Donald R. Reynolds, Carroll Dist., Min. 1/12 of 26 ac. Little Laurel Cert. No. 224895, as of 3-22-2021.
Tax deed between WV State Tax Dept., G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commission of Del. & Non-entered Lands of LC, Annie L. & Jack Reynolds and Donald R. Reynolds, Carroll Dist., 1/12 of 37 ac., Little Laurel, as of 3-22-2021.
Tax deed between WV State Tax Dept., G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Commission of Del. & Non-entered Lands of LC, Annie L. & Jack Reynolds and Donald R. Reynolds, Carroll Dist., Min. 1/12 of 42.5 ac. Little Laurel, as of 3-21-2021.
MARRIAGES
Mckinley Lee Adkins, 31 & Allison Hope Holley, 33, both of Branchland, WV.
Matthew James Hoskinson, 30 & Ashley Paige Perry, 33, both of Hamlin, WV.
Bryan C. Richards, 47 & Kayla Noel Burger, 36, both of Ironton, OH.
Dustin Michael White, 27 & Whitney Rae Berry, 29, both of Yawkey, WV.
Shane Michael Travis, 27 & Tiffini Dawn Misner, 28, both of Huntington, WV.
Charles Clifford Pritchard, 76, Branchland, WV & Tammy L. Edwards, 58, Oak Hill, OH.
Derek Scott Saunders, 40 & Tammy Michelle Workman, 43, both of Ranger, WV.
Clarence Scott Elswick, 31, Huntington, WV & Christina L. Spencer, 38, Proctorville, OH.
Leon Michael Ross, 50 & Phyllis Darlene Burgett, 36, both of Yawkey, WV.
Brandon Scott Coleman, 39 & Kelley Jo Bragg, 40, both of Griffithsville, WV.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS:
FELONY CASES
Jonathan David Napier has been charged with Wanton endangerment involving firearm, offense as of 7-27-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Jeremiah Angel has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle license, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, offenses as of 7-19-2021.
Andrew James Ball has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 7-27-2021.
Angela Holley has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 7-1-2021.
John Junior Holstein II has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), False certificates, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 7-19-2021.
Eddie Dale Lattea has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 7-19-2021.
Joanna Sue McCann has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 7-12-2021.
Tabitha R. Murphy has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-10-2021.
Jonathan David Napier has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member) & Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; classifications, offenses as of 7-27-2021.
Courtney Dawn Ross has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-11-2021.
Clayton Stevens has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 7-21-2021.
Johnathan Terry has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 7-12-2021.
Michael Wheeler has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Duty upon striking unattended vehicle, offenses as of 7-20-2021.