LAND TRANSFERS
Tax deed between WV State Tax Dept., G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Deputy Comm. Of Deli. & non-entered Lands of LC, Annie L. & Jack Reynolds and
Donald R. Reynolds, Min. 1/12 of 42 ½ ac., Carroll Dist., Little Laurel, as of 3-22-2021.
Deed between Darrell Crum and Darrell Scott Crum, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-22-2021.
0.323 ac. Deed between Randall & Elizabeth Adkins and Jeffrey S. & Miranda E. Robinette, Harts Dist., as of 3-22-2021.
1.5 ac. Deed between Matthew Parsons and Mark C. Pritt, $220,000., Washington Dist., Cobbs Ck., as of 3-23-2021.
Lots 7,8,9 deed between Sylvester H. & Mona Stephens and Jerry E. & Nancy J. Lawson, $20,000., Sheridan Dist., Pl. View, as of 3-24-2021.
1.5 ac. Deed between Dallas & Edith M. Vance and Dallas & Edith M. Vance & Leslie Marie Foster, Harts Dist., as of 3-25-2021.
Mineral deed between Clarence W. & Mary F. Mutschelknaus and Mutschelknaus Royalties, LLC, Duval Dist., as of 3-25-2021.
28.618 ac. Map to Elisha Huffman Jr., Carroll Dist., Remainder of Holly Br. Rd., as of 3-25-2021.
1.44 ac. Deed between Janette Browning and Yewil G. Stanley, $25,000., Carroll Dist., as of 3-25-2021.
Mineral deed between Mark & Kent Stewart and Mark & Kent Stewart, Union Dist., as of 3-26-2021.
.739 deed between Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers & Debra Hill, Washington Dist., as of 3-26-2021.
Deed between Tony Curtis Dragoo & Nancy Marie Strickland and Tony Curtis & Kurt Brandon Dragoo, Duval Dist., Estate of Malena Dragoo, as of 3-26-2021.
Deed between Nncy Marie Strickland and Tony Curtis & Kurt Brandon Dragoo, Duval Dist., as of 3-26-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS FELONY CASES
Melissa Jo McNeely has been charged with Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic), offense as of 8-2-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Edmond Abbott has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-27-2021.
Alicia Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-27-2021.
Ross A. Adkins has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offense as of 6-28-2021.
William Alan Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & False certificates, offenses as of 8-1-2021.
Eddie Bartran has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Registration card unsigned, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Cert. of insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-27-2021.
Tory Elijah Bays has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-26-2021.
Michael Paul Bowman II has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor &Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 7-31-2021.
Courtney Browning has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 6-28-2021.
Melissa Dawn Dailey has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 7-27-2021.
Paul Edwin Frye III has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 8-1-2021.
Shea Nicole Haney has been charged with TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 7-24-2021.
Johnny A. King has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 8-2-2021.
Bradley Wayne Mathes has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-2-2021.
Dwayne E. McCoy has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, TWO COUNTS Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-1-2021.
Melissa Jo Menealy has been charged with DUI of controlled substances or drugs (Habitual User), Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-2-2021.
Nora Messinger has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-2-2021.
Decota Miller has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Expired operators, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 7-30-2021.
Shannon Searls has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Driving revoked for DUI, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & UNDER REVIEW Obstructed view, offenses as of 7-24-2021.
Ishmael Shipp has been charged with No vehicle insurance offense as of 7-30-2021.
Corey Douglas Slone has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-26-2021.
Sasha Terry has been charged with Child passenger safety devices required; child safety sets and booster seats, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Cert. of insurance, Registration card unsigned, Driving too fast for roadway conditions, No vehicle shall at any time be driven to left side of roadway, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Required signals & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-24-2021.
Richard Dewayne Vance has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 7-24-2021.