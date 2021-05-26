Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Survey map to Charles & Carolyn McCann as of 1-25-2021.

Deed between Gayle P. Griffith trustee, Donn W. Griffith trustee, The Gayle P. Griffith & Donn W. Griffith Living Trust and The Gayle P. Griffith and Donn W. Griffith Living Trust & Gayle P. Griffith as trustee, Tax Tickets 5695 & 5696 1/5 int.

Map to Lora Adkins as of 1-25-2021.

5.33 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lora Lee Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.

23.5 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lana Gail Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.

3 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lora Lee Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.

78.5 ac. & 88 ac. min. deed between Kenneth, Delbert & Edman Oxley and Ercil & Doris Jean Parsons, $230,000., Sheridan Dist., Dorothy Kearns will, as of 1-26-2021.

Deed between Drloris J. Lovejoy and Mickie & Tina Elkins, $500., Jefferson Dist., as of 1-26-2021.

Deed between Emilee Linville and Jason, Liam N. & Mila S. Bills, Carroll Dist., as of 1-26-2021.

10.475 ac. deed between Stephen Egnor and Darell & Karen Stephens, Duval Dist., as of 1-27-2021.

6 ac. deed between Harold E. Wilson and John Edward Wilson, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-27-2021.

Deed between Eddie Bell Jr. & Cathy A. Reed and Eddie Bell Jr., Cathy A. & Dale J. Reed, Harts Dist., as of 1-28-2021.

Deed between Jo Ann Midkiff and Billy & Debra McNeely, $500., Duval Dist., as of 1-28-2021.

Deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Barry S. & Sandra Gail Likens, $38,000., Union Dist., as of 1-28-2021.

2.356 ac. lot 20 deed between Jamie Bell and Joseph Bell, Carroll Dist., as of 1-29-2021.

MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS:

Cody Paul Turley, 25 & Sarah Keelia Ferguson, 24, both of Salt Rock, WV.

Zachary Brumfield, 24, Salt Rock, WV & Meredith Leana Carper, 26, Branchland, WV.

John Boyd Miller, 58, Sod, WV & Jennifer LeeAnne Jones, 32, Madison, WV.

Codie Lee Smith, 26, Ashland, OH & Jacqueline Jo Combs, 22, Harts, WV.

Mitchell Arron Boehm, 22 & Skylar Paige Brown, 21, both of Alum Creek, WV.

Ernest Henry Lambert II, 28 & Ashley Ann Manns, 24, both of Harts, WV.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor

