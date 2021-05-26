Survey map to Charles & Carolyn McCann as of 1-25-2021.
Deed between Gayle P. Griffith trustee, Donn W. Griffith trustee, The Gayle P. Griffith & Donn W. Griffith Living Trust and The Gayle P. Griffith and Donn W. Griffith Living Trust & Gayle P. Griffith as trustee, Tax Tickets 5695 & 5696 1/5 int.
Map to Lora Adkins as of 1-25-2021.
5.33 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lora Lee Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
23.5 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lana Gail Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
3 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lora Lee Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
78.5 ac. & 88 ac. min. deed between Kenneth, Delbert & Edman Oxley and Ercil & Doris Jean Parsons, $230,000., Sheridan Dist., Dorothy Kearns will, as of 1-26-2021.
Deed between Drloris J. Lovejoy and Mickie & Tina Elkins, $500., Jefferson Dist., as of 1-26-2021.
Deed between Emilee Linville and Jason, Liam N. & Mila S. Bills, Carroll Dist., as of 1-26-2021.
10.475 ac. deed between Stephen Egnor and Darell & Karen Stephens, Duval Dist., as of 1-27-2021.
6 ac. deed between Harold E. Wilson and John Edward Wilson, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-27-2021.
Deed between Eddie Bell Jr. & Cathy A. Reed and Eddie Bell Jr., Cathy A. & Dale J. Reed, Harts Dist., as of 1-28-2021.
Deed between Jo Ann Midkiff and Billy & Debra McNeely, $500., Duval Dist., as of 1-28-2021.
Deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Barry S. & Sandra Gail Likens, $38,000., Union Dist., as of 1-28-2021.
2.356 ac. lot 20 deed between Jamie Bell and Joseph Bell, Carroll Dist., as of 1-29-2021.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS:
Cody Paul Turley, 25 & Sarah Keelia Ferguson, 24, both of Salt Rock, WV.
Zachary Brumfield, 24, Salt Rock, WV & Meredith Leana Carper, 26, Branchland, WV.
John Boyd Miller, 58, Sod, WV & Jennifer LeeAnne Jones, 32, Madison, WV.
Codie Lee Smith, 26, Ashland, OH & Jacqueline Jo Combs, 22, Harts, WV.
Mitchell Arron Boehm, 22 & Skylar Paige Brown, 21, both of Alum Creek, WV.
Ernest Henry Lambert II, 28 & Ashley Ann Manns, 24, both of Harts, WV.