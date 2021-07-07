Magistrate records
FELONIES
Steven Andrew Maynard has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle offense as of 6-27-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Matana R. Adkins has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 6-16-2021.
Mary J. Allen has been charged with Speed limitations generally (Country Highway) offense as of 6-10-2021.
Jamie Lee Blevins has been charged with TWO COUNTS Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway offenses as of 6-18-2021.
Dakota Clay has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id offenses as of 6-23-2021.
Joshua Brice Clearly has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 6-15-2021.
Dustin Gilbert Dunlap has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Driving too fast for roadway conditions, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-15-2021.
Cody Frye has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions offense as of 6-19-2021.
Nathan Grice has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 6-17-2021.
Jerry D. Hager has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license revoked for DUI & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 6-20-2021
Christian Tobias Lilly has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 6-15-2021.
Steven Andrew Maynard has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), False certificates; No vehicle insurance; Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offenses as of 6-27-2021.
Richard S. McComas has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 6-16-2021.
Tyler Miller has been charged with TWO COUNTS Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions 1 vehicle, 1 no vehicle, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Driving too fast for roadway conditions offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Krista Murphy has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 6-19-2021.
Caleb Andrew Sargent has been charged with No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-18-2021.
Tiffany Scarberry has been charged with Certificate of insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 6-20-2021.
Joseph Scott has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-17-2021.
Joshua Sowards has been charged with Failure to apply for/provide WV driver’s license, No vehicle insurance, Expiration of registration & certificates of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Head lamps on motor vehicles offenses as of 6-15-2021.
James D. Tompkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 6-15-2021.
Amanda Triplett has been charged with Injuring or tampering with vehicle, Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions & Obstructing officer; penalties, definitions offenses as of 6-20-2021.
Alexis Vanover has been charged with Speed limitations generally (Country Highway) & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id offenses as of 6-17-2021.
Richard Ray Wiley II has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offense as of 6-17-2021.
Brittany Williams has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 6-20-2021.
Janice E. Williams has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-17-2021.