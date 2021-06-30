LAND TRANSFERS
Fee deed between Mark A. Meabon and Jeffrey Justin & Sarah Kathryn Ray, $100,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-10-2021.
Deed between Diane, Brenda & Phyllis Porter & Sharon Hatfield and Phyllis & Woodrow Porter, Sheridan Dist., Corrective & Confirmatory deed, as of 2-10-2021.
Deed between Diane, Brenda & Phyllis Porter & Sharon Hatfield and Sharon Hatfield & Heather Gibson, Sheridan Dist., Corrective & Confirmatory deed, as of 2-10-2021.
Deed between Kevin & Kimberly Gillispie and Christopher L. & Erica N. Page, $80,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-11-2021.
Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 deed between Brenda Workman and David B. & Cortney Marie Scragg, $130,000., Hamlin, Block #3, as of 2-12-2021.
Lot 7, ½ B deed between Carl Howard Flint and Agnes Watson, $50,000., Hamlin, Block 1 Baker Addition, as of 2-12-2021.
28 ac. m/l deed between Susan J. Tumey and Susan Jean & Terry Tumey, Sheridan Dist., Red River, as of 2-22-2021.
0.266 ac. Deed between Bryan Lee Miller and APCO, $40,000, Carroll Dist., as of 2-12-2021.
28 ac m/l deed between Terry & Susan Jean Tumey and Tumey Family Trust, Terry Tumey trustee & Susan Jean Tumey trustee, Sheridan Dist., Red River, as of 2-22-2021.
Deed between Tumey Family Trust, Terry Tumey trustee & Susan Jean Tumey trustee and Stacy Nicole Ryan Trustee & Kimberly Michelle Varney trustee, Sheridan Dist., Memorandum of Trust, as of 2-22-2021.
2.5 ac. Deed between Pill & Pill PLLC trustee and City National Bank, $60,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-22-2021.
Deed between KASI LLC and Walgreen Co., Hamlin, Restrictive Covenant, as of 2-22-2021.
Sur. 1/3 ac. Deed between Virginia Lambert and Montana Sky LLC, $1,500., Harts Dist., WS Guyan, as of 2-23-2021.
.15 ac. Deed between Premier Bank Inc. and Kristin L. Price, $17,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-23-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Joshua Allen Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); No vehicle insurance; License to be carried and exhibited on demand; Operation of vehicles with safety belts; False certificates; Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 6-12-2021.
Adam Lee Anderson has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-13-2021.
Rocky Samuel Anderson has been charged with TWO COUNTS 1) Driving while license revoked for DUI, 2) Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & 3) Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert., penalty for misdemeanor and Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 6-17-2021.
Margaret May Bragg has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert., penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-12-2021.
Paul G. Buckland has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 6-7-2021.
Darius P. Burns has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 6-4-2021.
Brian Lee Clay has been charged with Mufflers, prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Windshields must be unobstructed, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor; Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment; Driving too fast for roadway conditions; Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id; Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned); Operation of vehicles with safety belts; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 6-12-2021.
James D. Galloway has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment; No proof of registration UNDER REVIEW offenses as of 6-13-2021.
Kem L. Griffith has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 6-13-2021.
Joseph Edward Holdren has been charged with Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned); Certificate of insurance; False certificates; Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment; No vehicle insurance; Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 6-5-2021.
Jacob Isaac McCormick has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor; Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-13-2021.
Amber N. Miller has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor; Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment; Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-4-2021.
John Thomas Miller has been charged with Drivers must be licenses; motorcycle licenses, state id; No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-8-2021.
Tiffany Morgan has been charged with No vehicle insurance; Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor; Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 6-8-2021.
Linford Napier has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; Restricted licenses (Expired Operators) offenses as of 6-6-2021.
Tiffany Scarberry has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-1-2021.
Arthur Smith has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General; Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-5-2021.
Jeremy S. Staats has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offense as of 6-13-2021.
Douglas Lee Tackett has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment; Driving too fast for roadway conditions offenses as of 6-12-2021