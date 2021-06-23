FELONY CASES
Chad R. Ball has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods offense as of 6-5-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Ethan Tyler Adkins has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; classifications; offenses as of 6-10-2021.
Arzetta M. Workman has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles with safety belts offenses as of 5-30-2021.
LAND TRANSFERS
1.122 Ac. Deed between Haskell H. Holley and Haskell H. Holley, Carroll Dist., as of 2-5-2021.
Deed between Preston Lewis and Lisa Hughes, Washington Dist., as of 2-5-2021.
Deed between Thomas E. Chafin, Betty Sue Gillenwater, Rose Ann Hasen & Robert E. Seagraves and Stephanie D. Frazer, $70,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-8-2021.
0.606 ac. Deed between Jerry L. & Kimberly D. Satterfield and Jacob Linville & Baley Harless, $115,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-8-2021.
0.37 ac. deed between Billy McNeely and Billy Third Party & Debra McNeeley Third Party & Kathy Curry Second Party, Duval Dist., as of 2-8-2021.
1.5 ac. Deed between E.J. Dollen and Kevin Lee Atkins, Jefferson Dist., Elkins Branch, as of 2-8-2021.
Deed between James F. & Suzanne Cumm and Jeff D. & Donna J. Linville, $35,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-9-2021.
76 ac. Deed between Carolyn Sue Dragoo Cumm, James Frederick Cumm, Suzanne Cumm, Alishea Marie Horton, Alishea Marie Cumm AKA & Jack P. Horton and Jeff D. & Donna J. Linville, $25,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-9-2021.
Deed between Lawrence Morton and Daniel Drake, Union Dist., Transfer on death, as of 2-9-2021.
Deed between Charley J. Napier Jr. and Tyler C. & Breanna J. Jones, $20,000., Hamlin, as of 2-9-2021.
.93 ac. Deed between C. Joseph Stevens trustee, James Everett Brumfield & Premier Bank and Premier Bank Inc., $10,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-9-2021.
2.36 ac. m/l survey map to David Bowman, Washington Dist., as of 2-10-2021.