MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
Travis Allan Berry, 22, & Shelby Marie Sanders, 22, both of Hamlin, WV.
Brandon Gene Donahue, 35 & Kristina Marie McDermott, 33, both of Salt Rock, WV.
Matthew Lowell Graley, 37, Yawkey, WV & Melinda Dawn Nunn Pauley, 43, Charleston, WV.
FELONY CASES
William Cody Lusher has been charged with Burning, otc., of dwelling or outbuilding, first degree arson, penalty; definitions two counts & attempt to commit arson; fourth degree arson; penalty offenses as of 5-21-2021.
Shane Allen McComas has been charged with UNDER REVIEW offense of Driving revoked for DUI; Third offense as of 5-16-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Jason T. Blankenship has been charged with Burning refuse UNDER REVIEW offense & Mandatory disposal — Provide proper proof of proper disposal offense as of 5-10-2021.
Billy L. Chapman has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions offense as of 5-8-2021.
Dustin Gilbert Dunlap has been charged with No vehicle insurance offense as of 5-10-2021.
Willis Gale Elkins has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-10-2021.
Jason Fulks has been charged with Driving while license suspended of revoked; General & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to left side of roadway offense as of 5-16-2021.
Edwin Hatfield has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-16-2021.
Andrew Michael Hodges has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI offense as of 5-20-2021.
Dustin Lee Jones has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-18-2021.
James Richard McClure Jr. has been charged with Driving under the influence with alcohol concentration in blood %=.15 (misdemeanor) & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions offenses as of 5-16-2021.
Shane Allen McComas has been charged with Vehicles must stop at through highways; erection of signs, No vehicle insurance, Expired MVI & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Jason Potter has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-9-2021.
Dannie Lew Ross has been charged with UNDER REVIEW offense of Illegal possession of bass/catch-release offense as of 5-15-2021.
Sasha Terry has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-8-2021.
Aaron Vance has been charged with No vehicle insurance offense as of 5-9-2021.
James E. Vance has been charged with Domestic assault — committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / household member), Domestic battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / household member), Brandishing deadly weapons, threatening or causing breach of the peace, criminal penalties & Shooting or discharging firearm within 500 ft. of dwelling offenses as of 5-20-2021.
Michael Vance has been charged with Domestic assault — committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / household member), Domestic battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / household member) offenses as of 5-20-2021.
Avia Weese has been charged with Drivers must be licensed, motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-13-2021.
Vernon Wiley has been charged with Restricted licenses (Expired operators), no vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-14-2021.
Larry Baskel Woodrum has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offense as of 5-17-2021.