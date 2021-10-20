Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20211020-lcj-cloggers.jpg
The Lincoln County Cloggers during the 2021 Matewan Fall Homecoming Oct. 9.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

MATEWAN — The Lincoln County Cloggers recently performed in a Mingo County festival.

The Town of Matewan saw a good turnout for its annual fall Homecoming Festival, which was held in the Mingo County municipality on Saturday.

Events began at 7 a.m. with the Tiger Run 5K and continued until a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Attendees were treated to vendors, inflatables, live entertainment, car show and more.

