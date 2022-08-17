The Lincoln County Cloggers have had a busy summer and still have numerous upcoming performances. Pictured from left to right are the Lincoln County Cloggers: David Lambert III, Ava Smith, Anna Smith, co-director Liza J. Hofmann, Linda “Addy” Lambert, Abigail Smith, co-director Toshalynn Smith, Brandi Kruk, James Lambert.
Submitted photo
The Lincoln County Cloggers performed recently at the Cabell County Fair and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. The group will perform this weekend at Hillbilly Days here in Lincoln County.
HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Cloggers have had a busy summer and their upcoming schedule is packed with performances.
Their recent highlights include the Cabell County Fair and the Sternwheel Regatta, but some of their best shows are still to come, co-director Toshalynn Smith said.
The group is scheduled to perform at 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg.
They will also grace the stage at Hillbilly Days 2022 here in Lincoln County at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The Lincoln County Cloggers have a 20-year history in the county. Smith and Liza Hofmann have been co-directors for the last two years.
Both are longtime members of the group. Hofmann has been with the Cloggers for 19 years, and Smith has been dancing with them for the last five.
Together, they oversee a troupe of nine active dancers, Smith said.
The group’s roster is really a tale of two families plus Hofmann.
Smith has three daughters who are members. Anna has been dancing with the Cloggers for nine years, Ava for five years, and Abigail for four years.
Member Brandi Kruk also has three children in the group, Linda “Addy” Lambert, David Lambert III, and James Lambert.
The family bond and cohesion that comes with it makes the Cloggers stronger performers, Smith said.
“It’s amazing. It’s what makes our team strong,” she said.
It also helps that the team practices twice a week for two to three hours at a time.
The Lincoln County Cloggers have a distinct and colorful look. Smith makes all of the brightly-colored dresses worn by the girls in the group. She also makes the traditional clogging aprons that go with them.
The Cloggers incorporate Appalachian square dancing, line dancing, and interactive dancing into their performances. They also incorporate Irish elements.
Sharing these traditions is a reward worth all of the work that goes into it, Smith said.
“We just want to share the Appalachian history that is clogging. If we don’t share it with the next generation, we’ll lose it,” Smith said.
Dancing also affords many opportunities and benefits, Smith said.
“Dancing is freeing. It’s fun. It lets us get out, travel, and meet people, de-stress and blow off steam. It means something different to each of our dancers. Many of them come just for the friendships,” Smith said.
The group works hard to put on a professional-level performance each time they take the stage, Smith said.
“We put on a show. People get a professional performance,” she said.
Lincoln County Cloggers’ Schedule
Aug. 17, West Virginia State Fair, Lewisburg, at 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Aug. 19 and 20, Hillbilly Days, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 20
Aug. 26, Appalachian Festival, Beckley, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 27, Cupcake Festival, Hurricane, 4 p.m.
Sept. 3, Delbarton Homecoming, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 10, Flatwoods Monster Festival Moon Parade, performance to follow
Sept. 17, King Coal Festival, Williamson, tba
Sept. 24, Big Coal River Festival, Racine, tba
Sept. 29, Apple Butter Festival, Chapmanville, tba
Oct. 1, Heritage Farms, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1, Harvest Fest, Hurricane, 3:30 p.m.
Oct 6, 7, 8 and 9, Pumpkin Festival, Milton, performances throughout all the days