Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210714-lcj-harts01.jpg
Buy Now

A parade travels through the community of Harts on July 3 as citizens around Lincoln County celebrated Independence Day. More photos on page 3A.

 Jessica Brumfield | For The Lincoln Journal

The community of Harts in Lincoln County celebrated Independence Day with food, a parade, entertainment, fireworks and much more on July 3.

A parade travels through the community of Harts on July 3, 2021 as citizens around Lincoln County celebrated Independence Day.

Recommended for you