The Lincoln County Board of Education has agreed to purchase Hamlin Lions Club Field.
The board approved the purchase of the complex during a 7 p.m. meeting on Dec. 20, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
The Lincoln County Board of Education has agreed to purchase Hamlin Lions Club Field.
The board approved the purchase of the complex during a 7 p.m. meeting on Dec. 20, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices.
Board members went into executive session to discuss the matter privately before returning to open session, where they approved a purchase agreement and memorandum of understanding between the school system and the Hamlin Lions Club, the previous owner of the field.
The club plans to use the $145,000 from the sale of the field to establish scholarships at Lincoln County High School.
The school district had been paying about $20,000 a month to rent the field, Board President David Bell said. The Lions Club reached a point where maintaining the facility has become an issue and decided to sell the property, he said.
The club offered the board first refusal, Bell said.
“I would have been content with the way things were going, but the Lions Club has reached a point where they couldn’t maintain the facility anymore. They were going to have to do something with it. Per our agreement, we had the first refusal on the property,” Bell said.
The facility is important to Lincoln County High School, as well as the Hamlin community, and the best way to preserve it for future use was for the board to buy it, Bell said.
“The board felt like there was no way we could not buy it. We had to purchase it. It’s needed for our middle school and elementary school in Hamlin, and the community uses it for all kinds of activities,” Bell said.
The price was right and the club’s gesture of donating the money to establish scholarships made it an ideal situation, Bell said.
“I think it’s an absolute deal, if you really analyze the money. They’re going to give the money right back to Lincoln County High School in the form of scholarships. It’s an absolute win for the county school system and for the Lions Club,” Bell said.
The Lions Club has maintained the facility for as long as Bell can remember and has shown great commitment to the people of Lincoln County, he said. The club will continue to be involved in activities at the field for years to come, Bell said.
“They’ve done it for my lifetime. I don’t know how long it’s actually been there. They will still be completing that mission. It’s just a win-win both ways, I think,” Bell said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.