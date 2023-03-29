Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Superintendent

Interim Superintendent Angie Urling

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — In a vote taken at the meeting on March 21 by the Lincoln County Board of Education, Angie Urling was named the interim Superintendent for the county school system.

Urling was set to begin service March 27 and to conclude June 30, 2023. Board members Jeremy Wilson and Jody Pistore voted yes, Sheila Burns voted no and Dana Snyder abstained from voting.

