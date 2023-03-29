HAMLIN — In a vote taken at the meeting on March 21 by the Lincoln County Board of Education, Angie Urling was named the interim Superintendent for the county school system.
Urling was set to begin service March 27 and to conclude June 30, 2023. Board members Jeremy Wilson and Jody Pistore voted yes, Sheila Burns voted no and Dana Snyder abstained from voting.
“There is a word called arbitrary and capricious that basically means a willful action or a decision made without any regard for circumstances,” Snyder said. “That comes from law, judges or people that are in certain circumstances like the board of education that use that term. I guess for me, I believe that the process that we have come to tonight could be considered arbitrary and capricious of the decision that we make. I believe the candidates that Mr. Bell brought before us were great candidates. All very capable but because of that I will be abstaining from the vote.”
Pistore defended the decision for the appointment.
“Just because others don’t agree with our decision does not mean that decision was capricious, off the cuff, political or anything else,” Pistore said. “It used to be when we were kids somebody didn’t get their way, somebody would always kick, and scream and I just feel like the comments that were made by my colleague were just out of line.”
In other board business, Jim Brown from the School Board Association spoke about the procedures and process for the search for a new Superintendent. Ads for the position will be placed in local newspapers and online.
Sue Burton spoke next about family engagement and the volunteers that help throughout the schools each year. She spoke about how she receives grants to help offset the cost of the programs and services provided to families.
Seth and Brooke Neal spoke about upcoming FFA projects they would like to implement at Lincoln County High School. The Board tabled this discussion at this time.
Peggy Stone asked the board for reconsideration about the position of Lubrication Man.
Administrative items that were presented and approved were as follows:
Out of state trip for Ranger Elementary to Newport Aquarium in Newport, Kentucky on May 19, 2023 using AGOFF Charter Bus
Out of state trip for West Hamlin Elementary second grade to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland, Kentucky on April 12, 2023, using AGOFF Charter Bus
Overnight trip for West Hamlin Elementary fifth grade to Sevierville, Tennessee on May 23-25, 2023, using AGOFF Charter Bus
Overnight trip for Lincoln County High School CTE classes to participate in SKILLUSA-WV at Fairmont/Clarksburg March 23-25, 2023
Out of state travel for Chuck Curry to attend the SASBO in Louisville, Kentucky April 2-5, 2023
Out of state travel for Norene Gallion to attend the Vex Robotics Competition on April 14-17, 2023, in Sugarland, Texas
Policy revisions excluding policy numbers 5410 — (Promotion, Acceleration, Placement and Retention) and 5421 — (Grading)
MOA with WVU Cooperative Extension Service and the County Extension Service Committee 2023-2024 School Year
Quote for a one-year subscription for iReady in the amount of $148,874.66 for the 2023-2024 school year
Job description for Professional Position Extra Curricular Homebound Teacher
Create and post job for Professional Position Extra Curricular Homebound Teacher
Finances were also approved in the amount of $887,330.54.