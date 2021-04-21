HAMLIN — Two Lincoln County middle school students recently won a state-wide robotics competition, earning them a bid to the world competition.
The VEX Robotics 2021 WV State Championship took place remotely April 9-10. Dezmond Frye, a seventh grader at Hamlin PK-8, and Joe Jackson, an eighth grader at Duval PK-8, compete on a team together under the name Lincoln County Middle School.
Frye and Jackson not only won the championship, but also snagged the Excellence Award. Both of these awards gave them a bid to the world competition.
Jessica Frye, Dezmond’s mom who also helps with the robotics program in Lincoln County, said the competition’s format was different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a remote skills tournament because of the coronavirus,” Frye said. “Typically, these things would happen in person, but they did it remotely. VEX comes out every single year with a new game. So you have a new objective and new field elements and all of that, so once you get to this level of competing you basically start from scratch building your robot to do whatever you can to meet the objectives of the game.”
Frye said each team is scored based on how well it completes each objective of the game, including a section where the robot is coded to run completely on its own.
“This year’s game was called change-up,” Frye said. “Part of the run is an autonomous run in which it is all pre-programmed and the robot runs completely on its own. So you basically code that robot to make every single move that it makes on the run.”
The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally with more than 20,000 teams from 50 countries playing in over 1,700 competitions worldwide. For the West Virginia middle school championship, each team was allocated a 20-minute block to complete inspection and their six skills runs, as well as completing an interview with judges.
Lincoln County Schools also extended its congratulations to the two for their win.
“Lincoln County Schools would like to congratulate Joe Jackson and Dezmond Frye for winning the 2021 WV Middle School VEX Robot Skills State Championship and the 2021 Excellence Award,” said Steve Gaines, Director of Federal Programs for Lincoln County Schools. “Next step, the 2021 VEX Robotics World Championship in May 2021. We would also like to thank Larry Harshbarger, Joe and Dezmond’s parents and all the teachers at Duval and Hamlin for their hard work and dedication to excellence.”
The two will compete again remotely at the end of May.