HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More than 1,500 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in May, 2021. Lincoln County students were among those graduates.
ALKOL
Kelsey Shea Adkins — Bachelor of Arts
ALUM CREEK
Logan Allen Christian — Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
BRANCHLAND
Amanda Lynn Lawson — Master of Arts
Karin Adella Neace — Bachelor of Business Administration
Jessica Ann Roberts — Master of Arts
GRIFFITHSVILLE
Christina Katherine Callison — Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude
Savannah Rose Phelps — Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
HAMLIN
Faith Alexandria Huffman — Associate in Nursing
Lydia Carol Roberts — Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
RANGER
Zachary D. Hill — Bachelor of Science
Kaylin Noelle Nelson — Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude
SOD
Nikida Beth Aldridge — Regents Bachelor of Arts
SUMERCO
Hannah Elisabeth Johnson — Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
WEST HAMLIN
Gavin Blake Adkins — Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Haley Nicole Baker — Bachelor of Business Administration
Evelina Starr Butcher — Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
Jonina Michelle Clay — Master of Science
Frances Ann McComas — Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
Charles David Walker — Bachelor of Arts
YAWKEY
Emily Alice Brumfield — Education Specialist Degree