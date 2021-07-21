Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More than 1,500 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in May, 2021. Lincoln County students were among those graduates.

ALKOL

Kelsey Shea Adkins — Bachelor of Arts

ALUM CREEK

Logan Allen Christian — Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude

BRANCHLAND

Amanda Lynn Lawson — Master of Arts

Karin Adella Neace — Bachelor of Business Administration

Jessica Ann Roberts — Master of Arts

GRIFFITHSVILLE

Christina Katherine Callison — Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude

Savannah Rose Phelps — Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude

HAMLIN

Faith Alexandria Huffman — Associate in Nursing

Lydia Carol Roberts — Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude

RANGER

Zachary D. Hill — Bachelor of Science

Kaylin Noelle Nelson — Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude

SOD

Nikida Beth Aldridge — Regents Bachelor of Arts

SUMERCO

Hannah Elisabeth Johnson — Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude

WEST HAMLIN

Gavin Blake Adkins — Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Haley Nicole Baker — Bachelor of Business Administration

Evelina Starr Butcher — Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude

Jonina Michelle Clay — Master of Science

Frances Ann McComas — Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude

Charles David Walker — Bachelor of Arts

YAWKEY

Emily Alice Brumfield — Education Specialist Degree

