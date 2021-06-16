LINCOLN COUNTY — Lincoln County Schools has released their schedule for the sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and Lunch will be open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.
In conjunction with the Summer School Programs, Summer Meal Service will be available at the following schools starting July 6, 2021 and ending July 29,2021:
- Duval PK-8
- Hamlin PK-8
- Lincoln County High School
- Guyan Valley Middle School
- Harts PK 8
Serving times: Breakfast 8:00a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m.
According to the school system, a nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call John Roy at 304-824-3033 or visit www.lcsdwv.com.