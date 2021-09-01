HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met in a special session August 24, where they unanimously voted to continue following the previously issued COVID-19 mitigation protocols suggested to them by the Lincoln County Health Department.
The policy was first adopted mere hours before the intended start of the 2021 school year Aug. 18. That vote came during the regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 17 after an update on COVID-19 from Hope Duncan of School Health Services.
“We went into last year not knowing what was ahead,” Duncan said at the previous meeting. “Everything was unknown. It was a pandemic, unprecedented times. And here we are with a variant, so we still have some of that to face.”
The policy includes recommendations both for everyday instances, and for when Lincoln County moves into either the orange or red categories on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. As of Aug. 20, Lincoln had moved into the red.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
The guidance notes that any student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, a mental health condition or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Documentation from a physician must be provided excusing the student from the mask requirement, however.
When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times. Drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers. Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors that are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.
Board member Rodney Baker was the only one to vote against the adoption of this policy Aug. 17. He, however, voted in favor of it on Aug. 24.
Baker also asked that Superintendent Jeff Kelley provide regular updates to board members on any cases or outbreaks within the schools.
Baker also requested that Kelley put together regular comparisons between Lincoln’s numbers and those from surrounding counties that do not require masks for their students. He said the reasoning for this was that if Lincoln’s numbers are similar to those of counties not requiring masks, that it may give reason to reconsider the recommendations from the Health Department.
Kelley said he would continue to provide information to the members, and that COVID-19 mitigation would be added to every board meeting agenda for the foreseeable future in case any policies need to be addressed or changed.
Kelley previously shared results of an online survey released to parents in the county where he said many were on the fence for more “controversial” mitigation measures such as masks.
“People want us to continue to clean and disinfect,” Kelley said. “They want us to promote hand washing. They want people to stay home if they’re sick. We only had one item that scored below a two when scaled to five, and that was the item related to requiring masking only for students in pre-K through sixth. Everything else fell with people kind of on the fence. That’s not at all surprising when you get down to do you want to mask, how do you quarantine and do you screen test. People are divided on those three topics, and those are the ones that are the hot topics.”
Only one parent was at the special session Aug. 24, who spoke against the usage of masks in schools.
Duncan said in the last week leading up to school, she already had a long list of exposures and quarantines on her desk.
“Just the other day I had one positive kid,” Duncan said. “I can’t even tell you what my number is now. I’ve written so many names down of just first line exposures and positives in the last three days. I have pages and pages already, and we haven’t even started. I had two unrelated positives from a training the other day, both of them vaccinated but both of them exposed people who are unvaccinated.”
When asked about cases currently within the schools, Kelley said as of August 24 there were no active outbreaks but there were some schools with positive cases. He also said, however, it was unclear if any of them were actually related to school or if the exposure had happened elsewhere before the start of the school year.
The Lincoln County Board of Education was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Aug.31. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 7.