Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

lincoln schools virtual pantry
Buy Now

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley accepts grant funding for a virtual pantry program for all eight schools in the county during an announcement recently. The Ball Toyota family is providing $300,000 in funding for 261 schools to participate in the program.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — Virtual pantries are being established at all eight schools in Lincoln County to allow students to discreetly request items they need at home.

The program has been made possible through a $300,000 donation from the Ball Toyota Family of car dealerships to 261 West Virginia Schools. The schools were chosen with the help of the West Virginia Department of Education and Communities in Schools.

Recommended for you