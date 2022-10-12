Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley accepts grant funding for a virtual pantry program for all eight schools in the county during an announcement recently. The Ball Toyota family is providing $300,000 in funding for 261 schools to participate in the program.
HAMLIN — Virtual pantries are being established at all eight schools in Lincoln County to allow students to discreetly request items they need at home.
The program has been made possible through a $300,000 donation from the Ball Toyota Family of car dealerships to 261 West Virginia Schools. The schools were chosen with the help of the West Virginia Department of Education and Communities in Schools.
Students will be able to use their phones to scan a QR code and access the virtual pantry online. Once there, they can request any items they need at home, including food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products.
Suggestion boxes will be set up at the schools for students who do not have smartphones.
Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley attended an event last week announcing the grants.
“We have great staff in our schools that do a tremendous job helping our at-risk kids. What the Ball family has done here has contributed even more to that. We greatly appreciate it and there is no doubt in my mind these funds are going to go to the kids who need it most,” Kelley said.
As part of the announcement, schools received checks for $1,000 to $1,300, depending on need. Also during the announcement, West Virginia University received a $50,000 gift, and Marshall University received a $30,000 gift.