HAMLIN –The Lincoln County Board of Education has implemented new quarantine guidance in line with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the West Virginia State Board of Education and the Lincoln County Health Department.
Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Jan. 4 this updated guidance was the first the county had received in some time.
The length of quarantine for both being exposed and testing positive is decreased from 10 to five days for those able to mask consistently on days six through 10. A mask will be required for those who are exposed or who test positive on days six through 10, regardless of the color Lincoln County is on the state alert map.
Another change to county guidance concerns the definition of who is considered fully vaccinated. Students and staff are now required to have completed their initial two doses of the vaccine within the last six months. If it has been longer than six month, individuals over the age of 18 will need to receive a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.
Lincoln County Schools adopted its current masking policy in August. The policy includes recommendations both for everyday instances, and for when Lincoln County moves into either the orange or red categories on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. Lincoln has remained red or orange for most of the time since school began.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
The guidance notes that any student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, a mental health condition or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Documentation from a physician must be provided excusing the student from the mask requirement, however.
When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times. Drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers. Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors that are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.
The board previously adopted the West Virginia Board of Education’s protocols on who is required to quarantine.
The updated rules no longer require a school to quarantine students or staff if a universal mask policy is in place. Contact tracing would only be needed if someone was exposed in the cafeteria or during another extracurricular activity where people are not wearing masks. The state recommends schools limit potential exposure by having students eat in a group of friends or in their classroom.
The definitions of a school outbreak has also been changed to keep buildings open if there is a manageable number of cases.
A school outbreak will only be declared if more than three cases, or 10%, of students or staff in a specific group test positive for COVID-19. Schools can now only be closed if so many teachers are out sick that it becomes unsafe to hold in-person instruction or double the normal amount of students are absent.
The Lincoln County Board of Education has kept COVID-19 as an action item on all meeting agendas and will continue to do so indefinitely.