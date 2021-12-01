HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office has made its records more readily available to citizens with digital file access.
County Clerk Direl Baker said newer records are already available for online viewing in the same way they would be in the County Clerk’s records room. Documents such as deeds, trust deeds, liens and estates, to name a few, are available for look up with more documents being added daily.
“In 2012 when I took office we had zero documents stored or backed up digitally; everything was paper record only,” Baker said. “My deputy clerks and I have worked extremely hard to get to where we are. The exciting thing is that now, once a document is scanned in, it will be available online in real time for the public to view. As a public servant, there is no greater sense of accomplishment than to be able to share the fruits of your labor instantly.”
Baker said these efforts are made possible through grant funding to the county from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
“I have applied for and received multiple grants for scanning and indexing documents,” Baker said. “Lincoln County is eligible for this money yearly from the Records Management and Preservation Board, and I intend to get us up to date on digital records.”
Baker said the implementation of the digital records came at a perfect time, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shining more of a light on the need for online services.
“I believe we have made leaps and bounds considering all of the courthouse budget cuts over the last few years,” Baker said. “I think we are putting something out there that is going to really be of benefit to citizens, and they will enjoy the convenience of researching properties from home. This is a win for everyone. It also helps fit with our current COVID-19 social distancing concerns. It is convenient to use and provides a vital digital, offsite backup of records.”