HAMLIN — All three libraries in Lincoln County have events planned for all ages throughout the summer.
Lincoln County Libraries Director Melissa Brown said when possible, all of the larger events will be held beginning at 1 p.m.
“We have a petting zoo on Thursday [June 24] at the Alum Creek Lion’s Club,” Brown said. “And the following Thursday [July 1] it will be at the Hamlin Lion’s Club. And we’re tentative for another July 14 with the site to be determined.”
The upcoming petting zoos will feature animals from West Virginia Wildlife Center and Campbell Family Farm and Animal Encounters.
Brown said they have a variety of events in the works to appeal to many different interests.
“For all three libraries we’re having big events,” Brown said. “Then story hours, make and take crafts. We’ll have cooking classes, art classes and then of course our ongoing yoga. We’ve just got a lot of stuff going on this summer.”
Brown said the libraries are planning animal-related events because they have chosen a theme in that line for their programs this summer.
“The summer reading theme is ‘Tales and Tails,’” Brown said. “So we have an emphasis on animals this year.”
Brown said while many events will be focused on being family-friendly, there will also be programs targeted at certain age groups.
“It’s more for family,” Brown said. “But throughout the summer, we’ll have some things geared for adults only, some things for tweens, some things for younger kids.”
Brown said the summer reading week-long programs are also scheduled for each library. Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library’s will take place starting June 28. Alum Creek Public Library’s will start July 5. Guyan River Public Library’s will start July 12.
“We have lots of stuff scheduled,” Brown said. “We hope everyone comes in. We’ve got something for everyone, and we just want to share.”
Brown said events will be posted on each of the libraries’ Facebook pages as dates are announced.