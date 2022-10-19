Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln Libraries Donation

Senator Dr. Ron Stollings, left, presented a check recently for $10,000 to Library Board President David Burch, right, and Librarian Kathy Cummings, center.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County Libraries received a $10,000 grant that will be used for improving their facilities.

Last week, Sen. Dr. Ron Stollins presented the Lincoln County Libraries with a check for the funds, said Director Melissa Brown.

