HAMLIN — Lincoln County Libraries received a $10,000 grant that will be used for improving their facilities.
Last week, Sen. Dr. Ron Stollins presented the Lincoln County Libraries with a check for the funds, said Director Melissa Brown.
“Lincoln County Libraries wishes to extend their gratitude to the WV Senate and Senator Stollings in their generous donation of $10,000 to the library facilities,” Brown said.
The Local Economic Development Assistance Grant is a program wherein West Virginia Legislature designates funds to support county or multi-county economic development efforts.
Stollings said he recognizes the efforts and activities of Lincoln County Libraries and the positive impact they have in their communities. As a result, he allocated these funds and presented Library Board President David Burch and Alum Creek branch manager Kathy Cummings with a check at the Alum Creek Public Library on Sept. 26.
“With these funds, Lincoln County Libraries is able to finally address building management, improving their facilities for the enjoyment and benefit of all their patrons and visitors. The library has some big plans for the future, to strengthen our community bonds and bring a plethora of activities to children and adults of all ages,” Brown said.
Brown said the public is invited to participate in Lincoln County Libraries’ fall festivities and stay up to date with events via their website and calendar at lincolib.org and via their Facebook pages.