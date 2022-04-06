HAMLIN — There’s only so much you can do in a Zoom meeting.
And while there will probably always be a certain level of social distancing post-COVID, Lincoln County Libraries are having great success bringing back in-person activities, library director Milessa Brown said.
“Less than 50 percent of the people of Lincoln County actually have access to the internet because of geographical limitations. COVID has taught us we have to try and reach out in other ways when people are scared to be here in person, but we want to let people know we’re also open for business. Some people don’t know that we’re open again,” Brown said.
The library now has a full community calendar available at lincolib.org. Not only does it feature events at the libraries, it is also chock full of events from around the community, everything from Lions Club meetings to community baby showers, Brown added.
The weekly story time sessions hosted by youth services librarian Samantha Sullivan are going strong. Two libraries have story time on Wednesdays — Hamlin at 10 a.m. and Guyan River at 1 p.m. Alum Creek has story time at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Self-Care Saturdays with Lindy Hoeft are held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month.
In these classes, Hoeft mixes sound therapy, yoga, and other techniques drawn from a wide range of experience. Hoeft and her students explore the many benefits of yoga, therapeutic sound, breath work, meditation, and more. The classes are accessible to all levels.
“It’s very relaxing and mindful. Sound therapy is a scientifically proven healing mechanism that we all are capable of. Lindy has studied that,” Brown said.
Hoeft has a bachelor of arts in psychology from Maryville University in Tennessee and a master’s degree in clinical social work and psychotherapy from the West Virginia University School of Social Work. She also studied advanced massage therapy at the Palmer Institute of Massage in Salem, Mass.
Hoeft also is a certified instructor in several forms of yoga, including Yoga of Sound, Kundalini Yoga, and Integrative Hatha Yoga.
Antiques, collectibles, and other valuables will be the subject of scrutiny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, as Lincoln County residents ask Mike Ivankovich “What’s it Worth?”
Ivankovich is an auctioneer, appraiser, and home downsizing expert. He hosts a weekly radio show called “What’s it Worth: Ask Mike the Appraiser” on WBCB in the Philadelphia area. On the show, he helps listeners understand the value of their antiques, collectibles, and household contents.
Ivankovich will appear on Zoom and people can bring their items to the library to have them evaluated, or they can participate online, Brown said.
“That’s kind of like Antiques Roadshow but on Zoom. We’ll have Mike up on our big screen downstairs and people will be able to bring in their antiques or valuables and have them looked at,” Brown said.
Other programs, services, and activities at the library include:
- A yoga class taught by Brown at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Hamlin Library.
- There is an after-hours adult book club at 5 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Hamlin Library.
- Each library branch has an adult education program for people working toward a GED, taught by Sheila ‘Butchie’ Burns, who has years of experience at all levels of education.
- Every branch offers open-ended ongoing community activities that can be done any time. These include jigsaw puzzles, coloring books for children and adults, and sticker mosaic pictures that we decorate the library with when finished.
- Book Star Program: Patrons pick up book logs at the library and return the completed log to get treats and prizes.
- Summer reading at each branch. This year’s theme will be “Discover and Uncover What’s Behind the Cover.”
- Various contests and games throughout the year. This month, the game will be guessing the number of M&Ms in a jar. The person whose guess is closest to the correct number wins a large container of candy-filled Easter eggs.
- The Hamlin Library will install its first “Story Stroll” project throughout the downtown business area and the library site in conjunction with the Hamlin Street Fair, Saturday, May 21.
- Applications are available at all three branches for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. Enrolled children age birth to 5 receive a free book in the mail every month.
- The Hamlin Library will host Earth Day activities this year with a nature scavenger hunt, that will include a photography component. There will also be a rock painting event at noon on Friday, April 22, to begin a community rock garden at the library
- During the pandemic, when schools were closed, the libraries began creating “literacy fun packs” to bring a bit of the library to go. These have various themes and contain games, activities, crafts, supplies and other treats and surprises.
- We also have some that correlate with specific books or authors for all age levels, early childhood through teens. You can stop by or call your library to find out what’s available. Some we may have on-hand or others may need to wait a few days to get a specific topic or large number of fun packs. These are available to all,” Sullivan said.