LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Healthy Grandfamilies Program received a donation of Tide laundry detergent from West Virginia Children’s Home Society.
According to program organizers, Diana Lucas and Belinda Chapman with West Virginia Children’s Home Society said that they want to reach out to grandfamilies in Lincoln County by offering help with supplies as well as social and emotional support.
Bonnie Dunn at West Virginia State University is the program director and finds funding for the program via the West Virginia Legislature and grants.
For grandparents who are raising their grandchildren who need support please contact Sue Burton at Lincoln County Board of Education at 304-824-3033 EXT 6252.