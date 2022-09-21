Lincoln County has strong representation recently in a statewide Save-A-Life Day Event. Pictured, from left to right, at the local event are {span}James Thomas, Ryan Elkins, Dylan Vogel, Sara Brown, Aaron Spaur, and Angela Taylor.{/span}
HAMLIN — Lincoln County was well-represented in a recent statewide event that reached out to hundreds of West Virginians struggling with addiction and mental illness.
Save-A-Life Day was Sept. 8, with nearly 200 sites registered to distribute and train people in the use of naloxone, a drug that can be given to treat overdoses. The local site was located in the field next to the Lincoln County Primary Care Center in Hamlin and was operated by the Lincoln County Community Outreach Program, Director Ryan Elkins said.
The program is a grassroots effort to reach out to people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness, Elkins said. For the last four years, the LCCOP has been hosting outreach events across the county, as well as working directly with individuals to provide support, he said.
There was a second location at Harts operated by the Lincoln County Prevention Coalition.
Save-A-Life Day was made possible by support from the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, which supplies the lion’s share of the Narcan for the statewide event. Key logistics support also came from the University of Charleston Pharmacy School and the West Virginia Office of Maternal Child and Family Health.
A six-person team of volunteers operated the Hamlin location.
Attendees received one naloxone kit, in-person training, and information about local resources, Elkins said. Approximately 27 people were trained in how to use the life-saving drug, he said.
“We had a lot going on throughout the day. The nursing and social workers from Lincoln County High School came down and showed their support. They have really been advocating for these programs,” Elkins said.
“We had members from Care Source and Prestera show up to help, as well as a member of the LCCOP board of directors who works for Contact Rape Crisis Center. It was an amazing display of unity how all these organizations were able to come together to provide these services,” he added.
One site in Raleigh County distributed 500 doses of naloxone. Elkins said he was happy that the site in Hamlin was able to add 27 more doses to the state total and is looking forward to future events that reach out to people who have struggled in the fight against drug addiction.