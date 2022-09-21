Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County Save-A-Life Day

Lincoln County has strong representation recently in a statewide Save-A-Life Day Event. Pictured, from left to right, at the local event are {span}James Thomas, Ryan Elkins, Dylan Vogel, Sara Brown, Aaron Spaur, and Angela Taylor.{/span}

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — Lincoln County was well-represented in a recent statewide event that reached out to hundreds of West Virginians struggling with addiction and mental illness.

Save-A-Life Day was Sept. 8, with nearly 200 sites registered to distribute and train people in the use of naloxone, a drug that can be given to treat overdoses. The local site was located in the field next to the Lincoln County Primary Care Center in Hamlin and was operated by the Lincoln County Community Outreach Program, Director Ryan Elkins said.

