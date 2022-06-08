Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services visited Mrs. Reynold’s fifth-grade class at Hamlin PK-8 to teach them about summer safety. Students learned basic first aid, ATV rider safety, what to do in case of choking, how to stay safe in water, and much more. Mrs. Reynolds would like to thank the agency for giving time to the students.
Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services visited Mrs. Reynold’s fifth-grade class at Hamlin PK-8 to teach them about summer safety. Students learned basic first aid, ATV rider safety, what to do in case of choking, how to stay safe in water, and much more. Mrs. Reynolds would like to thank the agency for giving time to the students.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
1 of 2
Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services visited Mrs. Reynold’s fifth-grade class at Hamlin PK-8 to teach them about summer safety. Students learned basic first aid, ATV rider safety, what to do in case of choking, how to stay safe in water, and much more. Mrs. Reynolds would like to thank the agency for giving time to the students.
Submitted
Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services visited Mrs. Reynold’s fifth-grade class at Hamlin PK-8 to teach them about summer safety. Students learned basic first aid, ATV rider safety, what to do in case of choking, how to stay safe in water, and much more. Mrs. Reynolds would like to thank the agency for giving time to the students.
Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services visited Mrs. Reynold’s fifth-grade class at Hamlin PK-8 to teach them about summer safety. Students learned basic first aid, ATV rider safety, what to do in case of choking, how to stay safe in water, and much more. Mrs. Reynolds would like to thank the agency for giving time to the students.