Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services visited Mrs. Reynold’s Hamlin PK-8 5th grade class to teach them about summer safety. Students learned basic first aid, ATV rider safety, what to do if you get choked, how to stay safe in water, and much more. Mrs. Reynolds would like to thank the agency for giving their time to the students.

