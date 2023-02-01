HAMLIN — Lincoln County Clerk Kristy Scraggs is looking to hire a new employee due to the recent staff shortage.
Scraggs said, “The one guy that helped do elections was moved upstairs as Bailiff when Jamie Linville won and went to Assessor. Now they are refusing, I have it in my budget, in my lineup for salary, they are refusing to allow me to hire that third person. They want me to run this big office with two people. This office three people would be a suitable number for the office. There needs to be someone that does elections.”
“Commissioner (Phoebe) Harless stated that during the years of elections that they will hire someone part time to come in and help run the elections.,” Scraggs said. “That does nothing for cleaning voter rolls or anything like that. You cannot bring someone in every two years part time, strangers, different people to try to learn the system and during your off years is when you have the state trainings, updates on the SVRS system so they want no one here to do that.”
She concluded, “With two people working the front, we take care of deeds, marriages, judgements, liens, and all recordings. That keeps those two completely tied up. Estates, it is all entered in the computer now. So there really needs to be three people in the office.”