HAMLIN — Lincoln County Clerk Kristy Scraggs is looking to hire a new employee due to the recent staff shortage.

Scraggs said, “The one guy that helped do elections was moved upstairs as Bailiff when Jamie Linville won and went to Assessor. Now they are refusing, I have it in my budget, in my lineup for salary, they are refusing to allow me to hire that third person. They want me to run this big office with two people. This office three people would be a suitable number for the office. There needs to be someone that does elections.”

