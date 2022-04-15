HAMLIN – Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Browning around 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, on a warrant issued by Magistrate Sophia Tully. The warrant was based on a criminal complaint signed by Cpl. C. F. Wingo of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
Browning was arraigned in Lincoln County Magistrate Court and released on bond. The bond amount was not available at press time.
Around 1 a.m. on March 23, Wingo and Cpl. G.S. Walter responded to a call at Browning’s residence, where they learned Browning was intoxicated and had been screaming and slamming doors, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Browning was arguing with a family member when he turned to a minor child and said, “Don’t you puff up at me.” The complaint states Browning put down his beer, began fighting the minor, and had to be pulled off the victim. Browning also slammed the minor against a wall, according to the officer’s report.
Browning was appointed as assessor in 2020 and won the seat in the election the following year, Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers said.
The commission’s main concern is that the assessor’s office continues to perform its function in the county, Stowers said.
“The assessor’s office is open and there is an extremely dedicated and competent staff who will continue to serve the people of Lincoln County,” Stowers said.
The assessor is not an employee of the county commission, so there is currently no action for the commission to take, Stowers said.
“There’s really nothing at this point the commission can do. The assessor is an elected position. He was elected by the people of Lincoln County, and he’s still an elected official,” Stowers said.
In addition to serving as assessor, Browning participates in amateur mixed martial arts competitions in the region.
Browning did not immediately return messages left by The Lincoln Journal.