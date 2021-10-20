HAMLIN — Lincoln County Clerk Direl Baker and his staff are working to update the voter roll for the county.
Voters rolls are maintained by the County Clerk’s Office. Staff process, send and receive conformation cards maintaining voter registration on the Statewide Voter Registration System and maintain the hard copy files.
Baker said his office has worked to clean up the rolls, as there was a time that there were more registered voters in the county than people living there.
“As many may remember, years ago Lincoln County had a voter roll with more voters than its population,” Baker said. “That has since changed with regular voter roll maintenance. Lincoln County now has 11,627 eligible voters registered to vote.”
Baker said there is a process to be followed before a registration is removed completely, so as to follow state code.
“In 2016 in the months of July and August alone nearly 4,400 voters were canceled from the rolls,” Baker said. “Meaning now five years later it was time to purge those voters completely from the system and pull those old registration cards from the files and store for another five years before they can be lawfully destroyed as per the State records retention schedule.”
Baker said another way Clerks maintain the voter rolls is mailing of conformation cards.
The Lincoln County Clerk’s office, along with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and other clerks across West Virginia, will be doing a mass mailing of conformation cards in October.
These mailings will be sent to registered voters who have different addresses listed with the Statewide Voter Registration System, postal services, the DMV and/or out of state DMVs. The purpose is to ensure information is up-to-date and that any individuals who have moved out of state are removed from the rolls.
“I would like to urge everyone receiving one of these cards to fill it out with their correct address, sign and return it to avoid be moved to an inactive voter status,” Baker said. “Accurate voter rolls help combat voter fraud which ensures a fair electoral process.”
Anyone with questions or who has received a mailing can contact the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse at{span} 304-824-7990 Ext. 233.{/span}
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.