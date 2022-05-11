HAMLIN — Four bus drivers for Lincoln County Schools lassoed good marks recently at the Logan County Schools Bus Safety “Road-eo.”
On Friday April 15, Charlena Ramey, Christina Stone, Jessica Bailey, and Pam Stanley traveled to the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center in Logan for the Logan County School Bus Safety “Road-eo,” said Peggy Stone, director of transportation for Lincoln County Schools.
With 30 participants demonstrating their skills in the rodeo, Bailey placed ninth, Ramey placed 10th, Stone placed 11th and Stanley placed 19th. The following Monday, Christina Stone went to the Kanawha County Schools Bus Safety “Road-eo,” where she again ranked in the top 10 with another ninth-place performance.
At the competition, the drivers had to operate Thomas buses, not the Integrated Coach models they’re used to, Peggy Stone said. The team placed well despite this disadvantage, she said.
“When we went to Logan County, our ladies all had to drive Thomas buses. Three of them had never driven a Thomas bus before, or ever been on a Thomas bus before. We had to have a crash course before they took off on those,” Peggy Stone said.
Several drivers want to go to the state competition in Tyler County, Peggy Stone said.
“Each county can send nine participants, three subs, and a special needs rodeo team,” she said.
There hasn’t been a state rodeo in three years, so it isn’t known which model bus the Lincoln County team will have to drive, Peggy stone said.
“Each year, at the state rodeo, we try to switch around which buses we use,” Peggy Stone said.
Christina Stone said she’s always wanted to participate in a bus safety rodeo.
“I always wanted to do it. When I was training to be a bus driver, that was one of my goals — to be in the school busy rodeo. I don’t know why. I just had that desire. When Peggy asked if we wanted to go, they said they weren’t going to do it. I said why not. I was gung-ho,” she said.
The event was a great learning experience, and an excellent chance to meet new people, Christina Stone said.
“I really enjoyed it. It tests your skills and some of the things I felt like I had an advantage on because they’re things I do every day. Other things, it was a disadvantage because I drive on rural roads. It was a great experience and a really good time. We met a lot of different people, a lot of good people,” she said.