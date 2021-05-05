HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to keep the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program in Lincoln County schools. The JROTC program has been in Lincoln County since 2002.
The 5-0 vote came after a 45-minute executive session to discuss approximately 37 positions up for elimination for the 2021-22 school year, including the two JROTC instructors — Lt. Col. Dallas Plumley and Sgt. Maj. Craig Adkins. These cuts were recommended by Superintendent Jeff Kelley and his administration as they anticipate a major loss in funding for the upcoming school year.
Plumley said the decision to keep the program was a win for the students and the community.
“The people of the community voiced their opinion through media, through Facebook, through letters to the board members and the board members listened and responded by keeping the program all in unanimous approval,” Plumley said. “It’s all we wanted, something to keep for the kids. It was the right choice for the county.”
Parents came out April 20 to voice concerns over the possible elimination of the program at the regularly scheduled board meeting. Both instructors also requested hearings to present their case to the school board, which took place April 22.
Leslie Tyree, an attorney from Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, said during the hearings Thursday that the JROTC program was being looked at because not enough students are benefitting to justify the cost to the county.
School Board President Steve Priestley said Tuesday he and other board members are hopeful initiatives can be put in place to increase enrollment in the program in the coming school year.
“We heard a lot of positive comments made during the hearing, and I’m sure many of us have heard them outside the hearing, about the positive attributes of the program,” Priestley said. “We certainly understand that, the benefit we heard from the individuals who are in that program and the benefit that it provides. However, at the same time, we also have heard and understand where Mr. Kelley and Mr. [Josh] Brumfield are coming from about the enrollment in that program. I think the board sees the merits of the program, but we also see the need for a marked improvement in the program as far as enrollment and such.”
Priestley said hopefully the program will become one that “suits everyone’s needs” and that the issue will not have to be dealt with again in the near future.