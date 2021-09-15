HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools is in the process of buying equipment to begin live streaming Board of Education meetings.
Curriculum, Technology, and Assessment Director Angie Urling said during the Sept. 7 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education that the equipment would only cost about $2,000. She said it could be utilized to stream meetings, and they could explore further where they want to house the streams.
“I’m in the process of getting some equipment, mics and things like that so we can have good audio,” Urling said. “I just wanted to talk with you about it before we do it. We’ll kind of do a test-run hopefully on the 21st.”
Urling said this will be especially useful as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. She said it can allow members of the public who are not comfortable with attending in-person meetings to still watch from home.
“Right now, communications are so key,” Urling said. “I think the live streaming of board meetings is something that’s important, especially during a pandemic. If people wanted to attend or listen but not really physically attend, then they could.”
Board President Steve Priestley also said with the increase in COVID-19 cases that the stream would be helpful if public meeting attendances are ever limited again by state officials.
Urling said she hopes to have the equipment this month to begin tests so adjustments can be made along the way to ensure good sound quality and smooth operation. She also said she hopes to streamline the process so it will be simple for any staff member to start and stop the stream.
Urling said this equipment can also be used to live-stream events in schools, such as graduation.
Also at the meeting Sept. 7, the board approved the following:
School volunteers list
Salary upgrade according to HB206 for various employees
Creation and posting for full-time physical therapist position
Consulting contract with Joanne Adkins on school personnel for up to 50 days at $280 per day, for a total of $14,000
Memorandum of understanding between the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Bureau of Juvenile Services, Tri-County Youth Reporting Center and Lincoln County High School
Schedule change for all four LSIC meetings to be on Oct. 5 at Lincoln County High School
The Lincoln County Board of Education is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.