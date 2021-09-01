HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education held a special session August 26 to interview three potential architectural firms for the Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary consolidation project.
Each firm spent approximately one hour before the board. The three being considered are Williamson Shriver Architects, McKinley & Associates and the Thrasher Group.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said a decision between the three could be made as early as Aug. 31, with the chosen firm expected to begin planning immediately. Kelley said the board is in a unique situation because of the current displacement of Duval students.
The school system is expected to submit a needs-based application to the School Building Authority for the consolidation project. This initial application is due September 10, so Kelley said the turnaround to vote for a firm needs to happen sooner rather than later.
Lincoln County Schools held a special meeting August 9 to detail the short timeline leading up to the School Building Authority presentations for funding consideration in November.
Lynn Hurt and Jeff Huffman, both of whom have been assisting administrators with addressing compliance issues in the county, were on hand for that work session to discuss the timeline of prep for the presentation to request funds. The biggest hurdle currently is attempting to locate a suitable piece of land that is large enough for the project.
“Once the architect comes on, and if we have sites at that time, then what those people have to do is see if those sites are feasible for us to build on,” Hurt said. “We already know that we have to have 12 acres of land. We already know that we want to avoid, we’ve been told to avoid land where we have to build a bridge, land that does not already have utilities on it and land that may require us to move a lot of dirt. Because those three things are very, very expensive to do and the SBA does not pay for some of those things.”
Community member Cassie Pauley questioned if the board has been actively looking for land given the time crunch, and Kelley said there are currently a couple of sites on the list for a feasibility study. Board member Fred Curry said any land owner or community member with suggestions for the ideal spot should contact the board, as they are continuing to look for plots of land to consider.
All three firms being considered also discussed the land issue at length, specifically the crunch it will be if an agreement needs to be struck with land owners for a new piece of property suitable for the project.
Huffman previously said a part of the process also requires that closing hearings be held at both school locations prior to the presentation to the SBA in November. During these hearings it will be specified that the schools are not looking at closure until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. These meetings are tentatively scheduled for mid-October.
“Public hearings regarding these school closures, we’ll host hearings in both locations,” Huffman said.
Hurt said they’ll likely look at Lincoln County High School as the location for the Duval closing hearing since it cannot be held inside the former school building, but this will be announced with the required posting on the meeting.
Kelley will make the presentation to the SBA on either Nov. 1 or 2. Kelley has continuously reminded community members that while the situation has become more severe with the closure of the Duval PK-8 building, Lincoln is still in competition with 54 other counties so funding is not a guarantee.
Lincoln County Schools approached the SBA in 2020 with the funding request for this project and was denied. In the instance that it is denied again, he said administrators will go through the process again next year.
The project has received increased attention and scrutiny recently with an architectural report leading to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school August 18.
The closure announcement noted that an architectural report recommended more parts of Duval be closed than what already had been late last year, so the administration made the decision to close the facility entirely.
Lincoln County Schools Maintenance Director Greg Gosnay said during the July 27 meeting of the board that he had noticed damages that led him to request this second opinion. According to administrators, all previous reports they had received determined the building was still safe for students.
Gosnay also conveyed to board members that, in his opinion, the building should be demolished because it is now a liability. Fencing is being installed at a perimeter determined by the Fire Marshal, but Gosnay said he feels the quicker action is taken the better.
It was initially reported in a board meeting that demolition would cost around $500,000, but when recently questioned about that price tag board members said estimates were looking lower and that research is still being done.
Lincoln County Schools first announced on July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be closed until further notice after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.