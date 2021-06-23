HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education tabled the approval of Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield’s contract during its meeting June 15. This item was listed among other action items on the agenda.
Board President Steve Priestley made the recommendation that the action item related to the Assistant Superintendent’s Contract be tabled until the next meeting June 29. He said this was to give the board more time for discussion of specifics within the contract.
Board member Rodney Baker seconded the motion, and provided some insight into the reasons for the hesitation.
“My understanding is, and this is from things Ms. [Leslie] Tyree has said to us in the past, that the contract as written is contrary to law,” Baker said. “We can discuss this later. As an attorney, not one that practices in this area, you don’t want to complicate legal issues. And I think trying to specify a term with years in the contract and then also saying the ‘at-will status,’ I think those are in direct conflict. I don’t know how you can have both of those in the same contract.
Brumfield’s contract that was up during the June 15 meeting would’ve approved him for a four year term, ending in 2025. However, the contract also had a provision stating “the employee shall serve at the will and pleasure of the Superintendent” and that they could be removed at any time with approval from the board.
“That’s something we as a board need to talk about and look at,” Baker said. “We probably need to get legal guidance from Ms. Tyree on. Wasn’t there a case in Mingo County where the superintendent left and the assistant superintendent wanted to stay, and it came down to a big battle over what the contract said?”
After an all-yes vote, Priestley said the board would work to seek answers before the next meeting.
“In the interim I believe we can have a discussion and try to answer some of those things,” Priestley said.
Also approved Tuesday were the following:
- Out of state travel for three employees to Sedona, Arizona July 6-9 to attend the Long Live Math Workshop
- Approval of a new school volunteer
- Five additional employment days for six teachers to conduct a mini band camp at Lincoln County High School
- The James & Law Company quote for ELA books grade 6, 7 and 8 in the amount of $103,152.50
The Lincoln County Board of Education will meet again at 1 p.m. on June 29.